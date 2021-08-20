Dana White Meeting Gable Steveson This Weekend In Vegas

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Gable Steveson could be one step closer to signing with the UFC … ’cause Dana White tells TMZ Sports he’s planning to meet with the Olympic wrestling superstar this weekend in Vegas.

21-year-old Steveson was one of the breakout stars at the 2020 Olympics … and has expressed interest in everything from the NFL, to WWE, to the UFC.

So, we asked the UFC prez if he had interest in Steveson … and that’s when White revealed he planned to link up with the gold medalist.

“[Gable] will be in town this weekend, and I think we’re gonna hook up and talk.”

Steveson — who recently got an offer to train from WWE superstar Seth Rollins — is gonna be in Sin City for SummerSlam.

FYI, Gable is a BEAST on the mats. He won the NCAA title this year at the University of Minnesota, as well as the championship at the Pan American Games. Gable hasn’t lost a single match in 2 years.

But, just ’cause Dana’s meeting Gable, doesn’t mean a signing is guaranteed.

“Obviously there’s a lot of work for him to do before he could make it to the UFC, but we’ll see what happens.”

If Steveson does ultimately sign a deal with the UFC … fellow Olympic gold medalist turned UFC double champ Henry Cejudo recently told us he believes Gable — with 2 or 3 years training — could beat top heavyweights like Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Either of those fights would be HUGE. But, first step is White and Steveson’s Vegas meeting.

Stay tuned …