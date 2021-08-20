CM Punk returns on AEW Rampage!

It’s clobbering time!

After seven long years, Chicago’s favorite wrestler CM Punk has finally returned to professional wrestling, this time away from the bright lights of WWE and in front of the newer lights of All Elite Wrestling.

Hyped for several weeks without his name being mentioned, Punk was the focus of the second episode of AEW’s newest television show Rampage which took place live from the sold-out United Center in Chicago, home of the Chicago Bulls.

And the big-feel show lived up to the hype, something that cannot be said most of the time for wrestling events.

As soon as Rampage came on air, over 15,000 fans were shown screaming their lungs out for CM Punk…and they did not have to wait for long as Cult of Personality hit the speakers to one of the biggest pops

in television history.

A visibly-emotional CM Punk came out on the ramp, surveying the crowd who by that time was in delirium. He hugged fans and even jumped over the security wall and took his time to get in the ring.

Once inside the squared circle, Punk told fans that he is back and has a lot to say but unfortunately he couldn’t say everything tonight…but fortunately he has Fridays, Wednesdays, and four Sundays a year to do it because he’s back for good.

Sitting down just like he did when he dropped the pipe bomb on Raw, Punk said that he wouldn’t have healed physically, mentally, or spiritually if he stayed in the same place he was working before, his first dig at his previous employer WWE.

He mentioned that on August 13, 2005, he had his final match at Ring of Honor and had tears in his eyes because he knew that was the last time he was part of professional wrestling. But today, August 20, 2021, he is back in professional wrestling to a large ovation from the crowd who never stopped cheering for him.

Punk said he’s back because he sees a lot of great young talent in the back and has some scores settle. He said he wishes he saw that hunger and talent when he left ROH but now they are available so why not return?

Punk then turned his sights on Darby Allin, who was in the rafters with Sting, and challenged him to a match at All Out.

Before he left, Punk told the crowd that seven years is a long time to wait for somebody so he arranged a free ice cream bar for everyone!

It's been a long time since @CMPunk has been in a ring, and he feels it! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/L6GgQb96AC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021