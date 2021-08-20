Bobby Fulton Taken to Hospital After Suffering Health Issues

Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton is heading to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The former Fantastics member’s son posted to Fulton’s Twitter account on Thursday to state that they’re taking him to the hospital after he began spitting up blood.

Fulton, who teamed with Tommy Rogers as the Fantastics, was hospitalized in July of last year after his throat cancer had returned. He beat it again, but also had some health issues earlier this year and contracted COVID-19.