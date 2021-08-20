AEW Rampage preview for tonight

“The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will air live tonight from the United Center in Chicago at 10pm ET.

It’s believed that tonight’s show will feature the announcement on CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling. You can click here for AEW President Tony Khan’s latest promise for the show.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s Rampage, the second episode of the show:

* Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Jurassic Express vs. Private Party in a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.