8/20/21 AEW Rampage: The First Dance Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Mark Henry, and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

—

“Cult of Personality” hits, and CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk says the crowd really knows how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh. He says he did not plan on what to say, because he didn’t know what he was going to feel. Punk says he feels and hears Chicago. He says he has heard his name chanted for seven years and there is a lot to cover. He says there isn’t enough time now, but there is time later on, because he is not going anywhere. Punk says if any of his personal choices made anybody at home, in the crowd, or backstage feel let down, he was never going to get better staying in the same place that got him sick in the first place. Punk asks to tell a story, and brings up Ring of Honor, leaving there, and eventually leaving wrestling all together. Punk says he’s back for the fans, and back for himself. He says there is a lot of young talent in the back, because he wants to work with the young talent, and because there are some scores to settle in the locker room. He calls out Darby Allin, who is watching from the rafters with Sting. Punk says Allin is good, and he has seen him do some dangerous things. Punk says Allin is first on the list, because there is nothing that Allin could do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk, except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. He tells Allin and Sting that he will see them at All Out on September 5th. Punk tells everyone to grab a free ice cream bar on him as they leave tonight.

—

Christian Cage is backstage with Jurassic Express. He talks about The Young Bucks and says their friends can’t help them when they are locked inside of a cage with Jurassic Express. Cage says he is inside Kenny Omega’s head, and he will beat him at All Out and take his soul.

—

The Young Bucks come to the stage, as the Lucha Brothers and the Varsity Blonds are shown at ringside.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy)

Jungle Boy and Kassidy start the match. Neither man gets the advantage and kick up to a stalemate. Kassidy throws his bandana at Jungle Boy and delivers a few shots. Quen tags in, but Jungle Boy shoves him into Kassidy. Jungle Boy goes to the ropes and kicks Kassidy in the face. Jungle Boy arm-drags Quen across the ring and kicks him in the face. Jungle Boy goes for the tag, but Kassidy gets into the ring and Quen pulls Jungle Boy down by his hair. Private Party stomp Jungle Boy down on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.