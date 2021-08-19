Tony Khan talks announcement on AEW Rampage tomorrow night

AEW President, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan has confirmed that there will be a big announcement during tomorrow’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

As noted, the second episode of Rampage is titled “The First Dance” and will air live from the United Center in Chicago tomorrow night. It’s been rumored that this is where former WWE Champion CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling.

Khan took to Twitter this evening and hyped up a big announcement that will lead to All Out. He promised this will begin a new era in AEW.

“I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow,” Khan wrote.

It’s been rumored that tomorrow’s show will include the big reveal for Punk in AEW, and that his in-ring debut won’t happen until the All Out pay-per-view on September 5 from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Everything is still up in the air and nothing on Punk has been confirmed by AEW as of this writing, but it looks like The Second City Saint is coming in.

Stay tuned for more on Punk in AEW, and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage tomorrow night at 10pm ET. Below is Khan’s full tweet, along with the announced card for Rampage:

* Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Jurassic Express vs. Private Party in a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament match