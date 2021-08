MJF defeated Chris Jericho by submission in the main event of the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Ric Flair, who is rumored to be joining AEW in the near future, commented on the match…

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021