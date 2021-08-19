Nick Khan On WWE Open To Talks About Selling The Company & Open to Work with Other companies

Nick Khan made an appearance on the Recode Media podcast and he made it clear that WWE is open to doing business with other companies & Those who are interested in purchasing WWE. He made it clear that WWE is not actively seeking a buyer for the company, but they’re open to talks

“We’re open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we’ve announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We’re open for business. If somebody called, we’ll listen, but we’re not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure.”