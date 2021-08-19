Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari working full-time as WWE producers

PWInsider.com is reporting that both Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari have been given full-time gigs as WWE producers.

Holly, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, started working as a producer as a trial. She said on a podcast that she doesn’t know if she wants to do it full time yet but that apparently changed and the former champion has been persuaded to remain with the promotion.

Daivari was one of the unlucky ones who got cut last year due to cost-cutting measures and then resurfaced wrestling on different promotions. A few months ago, WWE re-hired Daivari and with WWE back on the road full time, he was also offered a permanent position as part of the producers team.