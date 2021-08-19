Impact Report, 8/19/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute coverage from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling!

The show opens with a recap from the first AEW Rampage. Christian Cage captured the Impact World Unified Championship. Christian will address the Impact Zone tonight!

Gia Miller and Josh Matthews are in the ring. They are hyping the crowd for tonight. While this is happening, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrisey brawl out on to the ramp and the arena. The two eventually work their way into the ring. Morrissey is in control and sets up a powerbomb. Sami Callihan comes out and makes the save. They dispose of Morrissey, and then stare each other down. Edwards leaves and Sami gets the mic. He says he wants his match to start now.

Match 1. Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin VS Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton) and Moose

Ace and Sami start off the match. A Death Machine chant breaks out for Sami. Ace and Sami each take the other off their feet. Sami wins out eventually and soaks in the cheers. Sabin tags in and lays the boots in to Ace. We go to break.

Back, Moose is working over Sabin. He lays in a vicious chop and the fans call for another. He sets him up and fakes Sabin out and rakes his eyes. Sabin gets tossed back in and Ace tags in. Sabin and Ace trade some high flying moves and Sami tags in. Sami lays in the Stone Cold, Steve Austin stomping boots in the corner. Sami then hits a clothesline. Moose makes the save, but Sabin hits a ranna on him. Sami hits a powerbomb on Ace for a two count. This match has broken down at this point. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock after tagging himself in. Sami didn’t like it, but Ace gets pinned.

Winners. Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan.

Sami attacks Sabin post match. The 4 competitors will all face each other in a fatal 4 way at Emergence. The winner will be the #1 contender for the Impact World Title.

They show a clip of The Good Brothers beating Jon Moxley and Nagata at NJPW Resurgence. The Gorilla’s of Destiny walked out and had a stare down with the champions. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have a vignette backstage and they hype their match tomorrow with Violent By Design, and Gallow’s match tonight with Joe Doering.

Sami Callihan cuts a promo backstage. He says once the match was over, Sabin was fair game. Tomorrow he will become the #1 contender. Everyone also can thank him for hurting Kenny Omega.

Match 2. Shera (with Rohit Raju) VS Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green)

Shera is huge, but Cardona looks like a monster. He is ripped.

Cardona hits a big boot to the head. Shera hits a shoulder off the ropes. He then hits another. He goes for a third, but Matt slips to the side and Shera hits the floor. Matt then planchas himself to the arena floor. Rohit interferes as Cardona re-enters the ring and Shera takes the advantage with a boot to the head. We go to break.

Shera is in control as we return. He slams Matt and does a wierd version of The Peoples Elbow. He then lays in a stiff knee to the back of the head. Rohit takes a cheap shot at Cardona, as he was draped over the bottom rope. Chelsea tries to help, but she is too late.

The crowd helps build momentum up for Matt, and he face plants Shera. He then hits a missile drop kick from the top rope. After a few clotheslines, Shera shakes if off and hits a sidewalk slam and shoulder breaker, for a two count. Cardona slips out of the way of a splash in the corner. Chelsea slaps Rohit and Cardona hits the Radio Silence for the win.

Winner. Matt Cardona.

Cardona will face Rohit tomorrow at Emergence.

Flashback Moment. Christian Cage beats Jeff Jarrett for the NWA World Title.

Locker Room Talk is back with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K. This is a mutual love fest between the two. Tenille asks her if she will be her tag team partner. Rayne is thrilled to do it and they gush over each other. Swinger makes a few one liners, that make this segment tolerable. Swinger and has a argument with Swinger, that is pretty funny.

Christian Cage enters the arena as the New Unified Impact World Champion. D’Lo and Matt Stryker are overjoyed with his appearance. A welcome back chant breaks out. Christian says it is good to be back after 9 years. He says it is an honor to be champion. He goes over his long career in Impact. Christian holds the TNA World Title and says it is time to forget the past and move on. He says it is time to retire the belt. He says from now on, he is is now offically the Impact World Champion. (Scott D’Amore apparently told Christian to retire the belt. ) Just then, Brian Myers enters. Myers is the #1 Contender. Sam Beale is by his side. Myers says he is glad for him, but he is the top contender. He jabs at everyone in the back. He also says tomorrow he will become champion. Christian says he is glad he is finally out of Cardona’s shadow. He then makes fun of his look and Beale. Christian says congrats, you finally are something, but you haven’t won anything yet. Christian then says Myers may be the most professional wrestler, but he is the best professional wrestler. Beale tries to attack Christian. That doesn’t work and Myers bails.

Melina approaches Trey Miguel backstage. They trade a few flirtatious lines and she tells him to watch her match.. which is next.