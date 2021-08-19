AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 975,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.40% from last week’s Dynamite, which drew 979,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is even with last week’s show. The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 447,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 1.54% from last week’s 454,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Dynamite ranked #38 in viewership for the night on cable.

This week’s Dynamite marked the fourth week in a row where viewership dropped. This was the second week in a row where viewership came in at under 1 million, after last week’s show broke a 4-week streak of drawing more than 1 million viewers per episode. Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since the July 7 episode, which was the first show back on the road. Like last week, this episode also drew the lowest key demo rating since the July 7 episode. This week’s viewership was down 11.2% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 29% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 12.9% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating. Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.742 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating in the key demo.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.743 million viewers. Big Brother on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.90 rating.

This week’s Dynamite from the Fertitta Center in Houston featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 in a Texas Tornado Match, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defending Jurassic Express, FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in action, Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford, and Chapter 5 of “The Labours of Jericho” with MJF defeating Chris Jericho, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode