8/19/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Houston, Texas.
—
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Warren Johnson and Zack Mason
- Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Ashley MK (w/Steff MK)
-The match started as Rose vs. Steff, but Steff and Ashley switched places in the middle of the match.
- Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Edge Stone and Will Allday
- Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal