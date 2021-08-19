8/19/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Aug 19, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Houston, Texas.

  1. Santana and Ortiz defeated Warren Johnson and Zack Mason
  2. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Ashley MK (w/Steff MK)
    -The match started as Rose vs. Steff, but Steff and Ashley switched places in the middle of the match.
  3. Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski
  4. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Edge Stone and Will Allday
  5. Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal

