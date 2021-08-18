WWE and The Ringer announce new audio network/partnership

WWE has partnered with The Ringer, a Spotify Studio, to launch an exclusive audio network as part of a multi-year audio content partnership.

The deal will see WWE and The Ringer collaborate to develop new audio content, while existing WWE audio programming will become available exclusively on Spotify.

New audio content includes MackMania from WWE’s The Bump co-host Evan Mack, a narrative series produced by Bill Simmons, plus WWE pay-per-view post-shows for The Ringer Wrestling Show, and more.

The Ringer will be in Las Vegas for WWE SummerSlam this weekend to kick off the partnership.

Below is the full announcement from WWE with more details, plus comments from Simmons and President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan: