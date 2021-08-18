Ric Flair denies he is the person in photo on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a scandalous photo making the rounds on social media.

The Nature Boy has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair being intimate with a woman. It should be noted that Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are assuming it’s Flair based off the hairstyle of the man. Several Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.

Flair made a tweet this afternoon and said he is not the man in the photo.

“This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!,” he wrote with his face Photoshopped onto a Dumbo Casey Jr. train.

Flair continues to trend on social media this afternoon while the photo has led to the creation of new Nature Boy memes.

