IWGP U.S. title match announced for Wrestle Grand Slam, Dice signs with Impact

– Following NJPW Resurgence on August 14, an IWGP United States Title match has been announced for the September 4 Wrestle Grand Slam event.

At NJPW Resurgence, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer to win the IWGP US Title. He will defend the gold on the first night of Wrestle Grand Slam against former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. Tanahashi notably defeated Ibushi in the finals of the 2018 G1 Climax tournament.

– Former NWA World Television Champion Zicky Dice has joined IMPACT Wrestling, report Fightful Select.

At the beginning of 2021, Zicky Dice became a free agent after his NWA deal expired. Dice has signed a multiple year contract and worked the recent Impact tapings.

