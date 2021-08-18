Chicago mask mandate means fans at Rampage this week must wear masks

Beginning this Friday, Chicago is requiring a mask for all indoor events, for all individuals 2 years and older regardless of vaccination status.

This will affect this Friday’s AEW Rampage from the United Center and the All Out week events, with Dynamite, Rampage, and the All Out pay-per-view all happening in the Chicago area in Hoffman Estates. Fans inside the building will be required to put on a mask for the duration of the shows.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said a year ago that 400 cases a day would be the threshold before officials bring back restrictions and this week the city surpassed that number.