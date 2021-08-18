AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Sting’s first match on TNT since 2001 as he and Darby Allin face 2.0 in a Texas Tornado match.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Dynamite:

* The Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 – MJF vs. Chris Jericho (no Judas entrance, no Judas Effect)

* Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara plus a major announcement from Guevara

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 in a Texas Tornado Match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Jurassic Express

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will be in action

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.