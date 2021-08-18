Adam Cole Says His Twitch Channel Isn’t Going Away

Current NXT Superstar Adam Cole let fans know yesterday during a stream on his Twitch channel that his Twitch account isn’t going anywhere. Cole stated the following during his Twitch stream (WrestlingInc.com):

“I love you all so much. I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours. But it makes me so happy to even stream for a little bit, and it’s why when I say, no matter what, there is a 0% chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart and I love you guys. That’s how important you are to me, because you guys make me feel very important. There’s been a lot going on lately, and I just want to make sure everyone knows this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere.”

As noted, Cole signed a short-term contract extension after his latest NXT deal expired last month, and he recently had a “high-level meeting” with Vince McMahon on his potential future in WWE.

Last year, WWE instituted a ban on wrestlers using third-party platforms, such as Cameo and Twitch. However, it appears Cole was able to continue using his Twitch channel since the ban did not extend to the NXT roster.