8/18/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Houston, Texas.

—

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley make their way to the ring, but they are attacked by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia in the stands. 2.0 and Garcia get in the ring. Matt Lee says they just took out Darby Allin and Sting’s boys, and now they have nothing. He tells Allin and Sting if they want some, then get to the ring right now.

—

Match #1 – Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) (w/Daniel Garcia) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Allin lays Garcia out with his skateboard, and Sting drops 2.0 with a double clothesline. Allin and Sting hit a Stinger Splash/back elbow combo on 2.0 and Sting brawls with Parker into the crowd. Allin takes Lee to the upper concourse, but Garcia comes back and beats down Allin. 2.0 double-team Sting in the concourse and slam him into the wall. Garcia throws Allin to 2.0, who deliver Two for the Show on Allin into the wall. Lee delivers shots to Sting as Garcia and Parker double-team Allin. They leave Allin in the concourse and triple-team Sting back down into the crowd. Allin walks down the railing on the wall and takes them out with a dive. Kingston runs out and goes after Garcia. He takes Garcia up the tunnel as Sting and Allin toss 2.0 back to ringside. Allin grabs a table and he and Sting put it in the ring. Before they can set it up, 2.0 chops their knees. 2.0 toss Allin to the entrance ramp and double-suplex Allin onto the wheels of his skateboard. 2.0 go after Sting in the ring and set up the table. Sting comes back with kicks and chops, and then delivers right hands to Lee in the corner.

Parker breaks it up, and 2.0 double-power bomb Sting through the table. Sting pops back up and Allin delivers a double-dropkick to 2.0. Sting delivers a double Scorpion Death Drop to 2.0 and stacks them in the ring. Allin locks in a double Scorpio Death Lock and they both tap out.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

—

We see footage from earlier today of Sammy Guevara proposing to his girlfriend. She accepted. Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears are backstage. Spears says there must be slim pickings in Houston, and then says when you’re in the Pinnacle, you’re always on top. Spears says for one night only, he is making Pam, Guevara’s now-fiancé, a member of the Pinnacle so that she can be on top.

—

Match #2 – Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

Spears rushes Guevara on the entrance ramp, but Guevara sees him coming and they brawl. Guevara gets the upper-hand and drops Spears to the floor. Guevara comes off the stage with a cannonball and takes Spears out. Guevara slams Spears into the ring post and chops him against the barricade. Spears comes back with a knee strike, but Guevara delivers more chops. Guevara slams Spears into the barricade and tosses him around ringside. Guevara charges, but Spears takes out his knee. Tully Blanchard comes out and assists Spears with a pile-driver on the floor. Spears gets Guevara in the ring and the bell finally rings.

Guevara rolls back to the floor and Spears and Blanchard go for another assisted pile-driver, but Aubrey Edwards ejects Blanchard from ringside. Guevara and Spears get back into the ring as Blanchard tries to hit Edwards with his coat. He finally leaves as Spears gets Guevara in the corner. Spears points at Pam, but Guevara connects with an enzuigiri. Guevara goes for a springboard Cutter, but Spears dodges it. Spears grabs Guevara, but Guevara rolls him up for two. They exchange chops as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, a piece of the barricade is lying on the ring apron and another barricade. Spears and Guevara are on the ropes and Spears flips Guevara off. Guevara takes Spears down with a springboard, top-rope Cutter and goes for the cover, but Spears kicks out.

Guevara sends Spears to the corner, but Spears comes back with a knee strike. Guevara charges again, but Spears drops him with an avalanche C4. Spears goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Spears takes Guevara to the apron and sets up for a C4 through the barricade, but Guevara gets free. Guevara delivers a Death Valley Driver to Spears on the barricade. Guevara gets Spears back into the ring and hits the 630 Splash. Guevara goes for the cover, but Spears kicks out. Guevara drops his knee pad and knees Spears in the face a few times. Spears is busted open and Guevara hits the GTH for the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

—

Tony Schiavone interviews the Impact World Champion, Christian Cage, backstage. Don Callis interrupts and says it is good to see Cage again. He brings up giving Cage his first shot 25 years ago and says it is going to be fantastic. He says Cage is going to take the One Winged Angel, but he is going to get that five-star match that he had always wanted. Cage says Callis thinks he is in Cage’s head, but everyone knows Cage is actually in Kenny Omega’s head. Cage says he will take the AEW World Championship at All Out. Cage says some things never change, and says Callis will always be a carny piece of shit.

—

Dante Martin has a promo. He says he learned a lot last week, and now he knows what to do next time he faced Kenny Omega.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Dan Lambert, who is with Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovsky Lambert says AEW is all about cancel culture and says they sent Lance Archer out to punch him in the face last time he was here. He says Arlovsky and Santos’ message to the back is that if they are feeling froggy, then go ahead and jump. Lambert says AEW is not the answer of the professional wrestling prayers and says the roster is full of loudmouth, wannabe tough guys. He rambles on a bit more, and then Lance Archer comes out. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attack Archer on the stage as Lambert, Arlovsky, and Santos look on from the ring.

—

Chris Jericho cuts a promo backstage. He says he has endured the Labours of Jericho for four weeks, but he has paid the price. He says he survived and won, and tonight he gets the ultimate prize. He says he gets MJF tonight, and he says he might not have his theme song of his finishing move, but he has the upper-hand over MJF and 5,000 of his best friends who will sing him to the ring. Jericho says he will get his revenge tonight and will beat MJF in the main event.

—

Match #3 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) (w/Brandon Cutler, Doc Gallows, Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Michael Nakazawa) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt)

Jungle Boy and Nick start the match. Nick kicks him in the midsection and applies a side-headlock. Jungle Boy sends Nick off the ropes, but he drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Nick kicks Jungle Boy in the face and flips to the floor as Jungle Boy comes back at him. Jungle Boy comes over the top with a dive and tosses Nick back into the ring. Jungle Boy drops Nick with an arm-drag, and then Luchasaurus drops Nick with a right hand. Luchasaurus tags in and sends Nick to the corner. Nick gets free and tags in Matt. Luchasaurus whips Matt into the corner and drops him with chops. Luchasaurus sends Nick to the floor and slams Matt to the canvas. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in as Luchasaurus drops Matt with a scoop slam. Jungle Boy comes off the top and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jungle Boy sends Matt into Nick and then takes Nick down to the floor with a hurricanrana. Matt takes out Jungle Boy with a dropkick, and then takes out Luchasaurus’ knee with a dropkick. Matt drops Luchasaurus with a cross-body on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jungle Boy makes the tag to Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus takes out both Bucks with shots, kicks, and clotheslines. Luchasaurus goes for a Chokeslam, but Nick counters with an enzuigiri. Nick goes up top, but Luchasaurus knocks him down as Jungle Boy tags in. Jungle Boy stands on Luchasaurus’ back and delivers a Brain Buster to Nick. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Luchasaurus tags back in and goes for a Chokeslam on Nick, but Cutler gets on the apron. Luchasaurus knocks him down and Matt comes off the top. Luchasaurus dodges superkicks and drops The Bucks with a double hook kick and a double Chokeslam. Jungle Boy takes Nick out with a dive on the floor as Luchasaurus covers Matt, but Matt kicks out. Jungle Boy tags in and they go for the Extinction Event, but Nick breaks it up. The Bucks deliver superkicks and knee strikes. The Bucks hit the Indietaker on Jungle Boy as Nick sentons onto Luchasaurus. Matt goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Marko Stunt gets on the apron, but Kenny Omega comes out and hits him with a chair.

They set the chair up in the ring, but Christian Cage comes out and beats Omega up the tunnel. Jungle Boy hits a Brian Buster on the chair and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Luchasaurus sends Nick to the entrance ramp as Jungle Boy plants Matt in the ring. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Jungle Boy takes out Anderson, Cutler, and Nakazawa on the outside, but The Bucks come back and take him out with the BTE Trigger for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Gallows brings Cage back to the ring, and Omega follows. The Elite beat down Cage in the ring, with Callis getting a stomp in as well. Gallows stomps on Jungle Boy, and then Omega drops Cage with the One Winged Angel. Omega makes a cover, and Callis counts to three.

—

Tony Schiavone is with the AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Jamie Hayter. Rebel is there as well. Baker says Red Velvet played dirty and dumb, and then chose Kris Statlander as her backup. Baker says she chose Hayter, who challenges Velvet to a match on Dynamite next week. Baker says Velvet mentioned that red is not Baker’s color, but everyone can agree that gold is not Velvet’s color.

—

Matt Hardy cuts a promo. He says for some reason, the Best Friends think he is picking on Wheeler Yuta. He says that’s not the case. He says beat Yuta in a Six-Man, and then he beat him again one-on-one. He says he will beat any of the Best Friends anytime. Orange Cassidy then says maybe they should find out if Hardy can kick his ass.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and introduces Paul Wight. Wight says it was amazing to get back into the ring last week when he stared QT Marshall in the face and sent Aaron Solow on a ride that he will never forget. Wight says he has an announcement, but Marshall interrupts. Marshall says Houston has a really big-ass problem. Marshall says he wanted to stop Wight from saying something that he can’t deliver on. He says AEW doesn’t build things up only to let the fans down. Wight invites Marshall, Solow, and Nick Comoroto into the ring. Marshall says there is a reason why Wight was hired as an announcer and not a wrestler. Wight says Marshall is starting to upset him, but Marshall says he is privileged to know information about the people here in AEW. He shows x-rays and surgery pictures of Wight’s hip replacement and says it is a miracle that Wight is standing in the ring. Wight says Marshall thought it was a good idea to show pictures on TV and says Marshall doesn’t know anything. Wight says he had a little talk with Tony Khan last week, and says he has a match against Marshall at All Out.

—

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling cut a promo. Sterling says due to her impressive showings lately, Cargill will have a match on Rampage this Friday. Cargill says it is time to have her own fun, and tells Kiera Hogan that she will see her Friday.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with The Elite. Don Callis says The Young Bucks are the greatest tag team ever and hypes them up, but Schiavone interrupts and says there will be an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, featuring The Varsity Blonds, Private Party, The Lucha Brothers, and Jurassic Express, and the winners will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out in a Steel Cage Match.

—

Taz is in the ring with Hook, and he introduces the FTW Champion, Ricky Starks. Starks says he is for the world, and it is going to be like that for a really long time. He says he and Brian Cage have kept missing each other, but he wants to do this face-to-face. He see Powerhouse Hobbs standing over Cage backstage, but Cage starts fighting back and they brawl. Starks, Taz, and Hook go to look for them.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Death Triangle. PAC says he told Andrade El Idolo anytime, anywhere, and Idolo said All Out. PAC says perfect and asks what chance does a man like Idolo stand against a bastard like him. Idolo walks up with Chavo Guerrero. Idolo says if PAC wants the match, then PAC has to agree to his conditions. They hand Schiavone a huge contract and Guerrero says even if they win the tournament, they will never be champions, just like PAC.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

Ford pie-faces Rosa, but Rosa comes back with a dropkick. Rosa chops Ford in the corner and connects with a back elbow. Rosa goes for another, but Ford dodges it. Ford charges now, but Rosa turns it around and stomps Ford to the mat. Rosa sends Ford to the outside and delivers a chop. Rosa picks Ford up, but Ford shoves her into the ring post. Ford drops Rosa with a Cutter on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ford takes Rosa to the corner, but Rosa turns it around. Rosa drops Ford with a corner clothesline and follows with a missile dropkick over the bottom rope. Rosa drops Ford with a Butterfly Suplex and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out. Rosa goes for the Fire Thunder Driver, but Ford rolls her up for two. Ford locks in the Indian Death Lock, but Rosa gets free. Ford rolls her up for two, but Rosa gets free and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab. Ford makes it to the ropes, but Rosa drops her with a Death Valley Driver. Rosa goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out. Ford comes back with a back-breaker and locks in the Indian Death Lock. Rosa rolls free and locks in a submission of her own, and Ford taps out.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

—

Footage of Malakai Black laying Arn Anderson out with his kick last month is shown. Tony Schiavone is backstage with Arn Anderson and Brock Anderson. Anderson says AEW moves on fast, but he is worried that his son has a match against Black next week. Anderson says Black will hurt Brock, but Brock says the match is signed and he is telling his dad that it is happening.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Jurassic Express vs. Private Party

Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Announced for next week’s Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Lucha Brothers vs. Varsity Blonds

Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet

Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

Brock Anderson vs. Malakai Black

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says he cannot forgive Fuego Del Sol for taking the cheap way out and signing a contract even though he lost. He says his attention has to move elsewhere, though, and tells Eddie Kingston that he wants to talk.

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says the events from earlier tonight has him thinking that everyone all over the worlds wants a piece of AEW. He says he is the guy who carried the flag and the belt on his back through dark times, and name drops Kenny Omega, The Elite, Adam Page, and Christian Cage. He says it is about time to remind everyone who is the main event in AEW, and he says he will show Daniel Garcia what the main event is all about on Rampage this Friday.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match; Jericho is barred from the Judas Effect: Chris Jericho vs. MJF

MJF goes after Jericho, but Jericho takes him to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Jericho sends MJF into the barricade and delivers a chop. MJF comes back with an elbow to the back of Jericho’s head, but Jericho sends him into the barricade again. MJF turns it around and trips Jericho into the barricade. MJF grabs the camera and records himself flipping off the crowd. Jericho punches the camera into MJF’s face and tries to hit him with the camera, but MJF gets back into the ring. Jericho chops MJF into the corner and delivers a right hand. Jericho delivers forearm shivers, but MJF comes back with a right hand to the face. MJF slams Jericho’s arm into the turnbuckle and stomps on his hand as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and MJF are down in the ring. They get to their feet and Jericho backs MJF to the ropes with a chop. Jericho drops MJF with a few shoulder tackles and follows with a double sledge from the top. MJF comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then Judo throws Jericho into the corner. MJF pulls off Jericho’s arm brace and double stomps onto Jericho’s injured arm. Jericho comes back and takes MJF down. Jericho hits the Lionsault and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Jericho stomps MJF in the corner and follows with chops. Jericho delivers a corner clothesline, followed by short-arm clotheslines in the corner. Jericho puts MJF up top and delivers more right hands. Jericho drops MJF with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out and transitions into Salt of the Earth. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. MJF counters out and kicks Jericho in the face. Jericho fights back and they exchange right hands. Jericho backs MJF to the ropes and charges, but MJF low-bridges him and drapes his arm over the top rope.

MJF drops Jericho with the Heat Seeker and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a sleeper hold, but MJF counters with a low blow that Aubrey Edwards couldn’t see. MJF locks in the Lion Tamer, but Jericho makes it to the ropes. MJF puts on the Dynamite Diamond Ring and Jericho grabs Floyd the baseball bat. Aubrey takes the ring away, and Jericho hits MJF with the bat. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but stomps himself. MJF hits the Judas Effect and locks in the Salt of the Earth. Jericho counters with a roll-up for two, but MJF rolls back into the Salt of the Earth and Jericho taps out.

Winner: MJF