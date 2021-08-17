WWE reportedly discussing off-site events for 2022

WWE is reportedly considering “off-site events” for next year.

Due to the success of MLB’s Field of Dreams game last week, word now is that WWE officials are in the early stages of talks for a few “off-site events” to be held in 2022, according to @Wrestlevotes.

There’s no word on when these special events might be held, but some ideas discussed among the WWE creative team include a return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, more direct festival shows like Rolling Loud, and a RAW on the Roof special, which could see WWE return to the roof of WWE HQ like they did with Money In the Bank last year.

Stay tuned for more on possible plans for off-site events.