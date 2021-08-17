Updates on the NXT Breakout Tournament, finals confirmed

The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament have been officially announced for next week’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network.

The finals on next Tuesday’s show will feature Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes. The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT title shot of their choosing.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Hayes defeat Duke Hudson to advance and Jones in the finals. There was a post-match face-off between Hayes and Jones, which you can see below.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the show and commented.

“Different styles, sizes, and attitude. One singular goal… Who will be the breakout? The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!!,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “This #NXTBreakout Tournament was a great introduction to many new Superstars. I’m excited to see this FINAL match!!! @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 #WWENXT”

Below is an updated look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s match, and the tweets from Michaels, Triple H and Hayes:

ROUND ONE

Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro

Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase

Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy SEMI-FINALS

Carmelo Hayes defeated Duke Hudson

Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter FINALS

Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones