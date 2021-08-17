Updated NXT preview for tonight

A new segment and match have been announced for the Takeover 36 go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature a mixed tag team match with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell vs. Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. Franky Monet will be in the corner of Stone and Kamea.

This will be Stone’s second match for the company. The former Robbie E teamed with Aliyah for a Handicap Match loss to Rhea Ripley at the Great American Bash in July 2020.

It was also announced that Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will sit down for an interview on tonight’s show, to discuss their Takeover match.

* The go-home build for Takeover 36

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross face off in the ring

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson. The winner will face Odyssey Jones in the finals

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland

* Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea vs. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* Sitdown interview with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.