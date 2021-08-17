Trailer released for WWE 24: WrestleMania 37

A trailer has been released for the upcoming two-part WWE 24 documentary.

As noted, part 1 of the next WWE 24 special will give a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 37 Night One, while part 2 will look at WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

The new trailer can be seen below. The documentary will give an inside look at April’s WrestleMania 37 event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, including the viral weather delay.

The doc includes interviews with several Superstars, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cesaro, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka, Paul Heyman, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who called WrestleMania 37 the biggest night of his career as he retained the title over McIntyre to open the first night.

Part 1 to the WWE 24 special will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network this Saturday after SummerSlam goes off the air. Part 2 will stream on Sunday night after WWE NXT Takeover 36 goes off the air.

You can see the new trailer below: