News on WWE putting Keith Lee in dark matches

Keith Lee has been working WWE dark matches so that the company can figure out what’s best for him moving forward.

As we’ve noted, Lee has worked recent RAW and SmackDown dark matches. PWInsider reports that these dark matches, designed to be short squash matches for Lee, have been booked as a way to refine Lee and decide what works best for him moving forward.

Lee took to YouTube last week and revealed that health issues kept him out of the ring for 5 months earlier this year, mainly issues with his heart. You can click here for that report.

Lee has not wrestled on TV since defeating WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on the August 2 RAW. That came after he lost to Kross on the July 26 RAW, and lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in his return match on the July 19 RAW.

Lee defeated Austin Theory in a dark match before the August 6 SmackDown, defeated Chico Adams in a dark match before the August 9 RAW, defeated Niles Plonk in a pre-SmackDown dark match on August 13, and then defeated Casey BlackRose before last night’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status.