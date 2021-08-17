LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The Takeover 36 go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package on last week’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and The Diamond Mine is already out – Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman and Roderick Strong. Bivens can’t stand a liar. He accuses NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida of faking his injury and not defending against Strong tonight. Bivens says Strong still wants to compete tonight, and what Strong wants, Strong gets. Bivens says it’s open season tonight, kicking off this Open Challenge.

Roderick Strong vs. Ilja Dragunov

The music hits and out comes NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov. Roderick Strong stares him down. Malcolm Bivens and Hachiman watch from ringside now.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. They end up trading big strikes in the middle of the ring. Dragunov unloads with big chops but Strong drops him with a shot to the throat. Strong stomps away on Dragunov. The referee checks on him. Strong with a hold from behind now. Dragunov counters but Strong takes him down by the leg. Dragunov kicks him away but Strong makes a comeback. Dragunov counters some more, drops Strong with a chop and delivers a senton for a quick 1 count.

Dragunov grounds Strong now. They tangle some more on the mat. Dragunov gets out of a head scissors and they stand back up. Strong with more strikes in the corner. Dragunov whips Strong across the ring and he hits the turnbuckles hard. Dragunov with a running knee and a suplex. Dragunov goes to the top but has to roll through on the knees as Strong moves. Strong charges and Dragunov levels him with a leaping knee. Strong with a right hand to the eye to get Dragunov off his back. Strong with forearm shots now. Dragunov drops him with a strike. Dragunov with knee strikes now. Dragunov blocks a move and delivers a knee lift to stun Strong.

Dragunov goes for the Constantine Special but Strong dropkicks him through the ropes to the floor. Strong attacks at ringside but Dragunov drops him with a chop. Hachiman distracts Dragunov at ringside, allowing Strong to send Dragunov face-first into the steel ring steps. Strong keeps control and slams Dragunov into the edge of the apron as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Strong grounds Dragunov in the middle of the ring. Dragunov fights up and out, taking Strong down and unloading with elbow strikes. Dragunov with a big German suplex. He holds it and hits a second German. Fans get hype for Dragunov but Strong blocks the third German. Strong with big strikes now. Dragunov fights back.

Dragunov is bleeding from his face, and blood is all over Strong’s back. Dragunov ducks a running attack and levels Strong with a big leaping kick to the face. Dragunov with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Dragunov has a full crimson mask now.

Dragunov waits in the corner for the Torpedo Moscow but Strong meets him in mid-air with a big knee to the face. Dragunov comes right back with the Torpedo Moscow for the pin to win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

– After the match, a bloody Dragunov stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dragunov takes the mic now and starts screaming for NXT UK Champion WALTER to come to the ring and fight. WALTER never appears.

– We see Samoa Joe in the parking lot, walking to the building.

– Still to come, a Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at Takeover 36. Back to commercial.

