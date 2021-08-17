Kushida comments on being unable to compete tonight

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida says he will be back on TV soon.

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal announced this evening that after a medical evaluation it was determined that Kushida is not cleared to compete, and unable to defend his title against Roderick Strong on tonight’s NXT show. Regal then announced that The Diamond Mine will host an Open Challenge to kick off tonight’s NXT episode, as Strong still wanted to compete.

In an update, Kushida took to Twitter tonight and apologized to his fans for being unable to compete.

“I’m sorry for everyone who was looking forward to tonight title match. Did not cleared the medical. I can’t do anything and I’m just stunned… I promise to be back on TV soon. Thank you for your support [folded hands emoji] @WWENXT,” he wrote.

There is still no word on why Kushida is out of action, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has arranged for Cameron Grimes to face Josh Briggs on tonight’s NXT show, as seen in the video below. The storyline is that Knight has offered up $100,000 in hopes of getting Grimes beat down.

The Million Dollar Champion offers up $10,000 to the imposing Josh Briggs in hopes of delivering a beatdown to @CGrimesWWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT. @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/10gNCS3JCw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, 2021

