WWE Royal Rumble news for 2022

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is reportedly being considered for St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Louis is said to be the front-runner for the 2022 Rumble pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select. Sources in WWE were under the impression that St. Louis would be the location as of one month ago.

There was speculation on Seattle, Washington also being considered for The Rumble next year, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

On a related note, WWE usually holds the Royal Rumble event in January. This new report notes that there has been significant discussion on the 2022 Rumble possibly being held in February for the first time.

There’s no word on when WWE will announce the date and location for the 2022 Rumble pay-per-view, but we will keep you updated.