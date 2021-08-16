WWE and Goldin partner for new Vince McMahon/SummerSlam memorabilia auctions

WWE is partnering with Goldin to release a new one-of-one “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt and billion dollar bill signed by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Goldin, a leading marketplace for trading cards, memorabilia and collectibles, is partnering with WWE to release the new McMahon merch through Goldin’s Card & Memorabilia Auction that opens today.

Fans can also bid on a chance to win a tour through WWE’s Warehouse with Triple H as their guide. There will also be a WrestleMania Experience with The Undertaker up for grabs, which includes two tickets and a behind-the-scenes meet & greet.

The signed billion dollar bill and t-shirt were created specifically for the auction, but an additional unsigned bill and t-shirt will be available for auction during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday.

The new WWE – Goldin auction also includes 7 additional SummerSlam memorabilia items, detailed in the press release issued to us below: