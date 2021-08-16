WWE 24 to tackle two-night WrestleMania 37 in two episodes this week

The next WWE 24 episode will be so big it will be split in two, just like the event it will cover.

The WWE 24: WrestleMania 37 will be airing on two nights, part one covering night one of the show this coming Saturday and then on Sunday part two will cover night two of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37, which took place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, was the first one to feature fans in the stands in over a year. It got off to a rough start too as after the show kicked off, pouring rain put a hold on the show for around 20 minutes.

These will be the third and fourth episodes of WWE 24 this year following the ones featuring Big E and The Miz.

WWE 24: WrestleMania 37 will be available to stream on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.