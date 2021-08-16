Update on WWE returning to Saudi Arabia

WWE’s next event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will reportedly be the Crown Jewel 2021 event.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is reportedly scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21, according to PWInsider.

The decision on the official date was made in the last week as there was also talk of running the first Thursday in November.

The October 21 date was originally reported by the Mat Men podcast. As noted, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian has reported that WWE’s return to the Kingdom will include the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament and the next King of the Ring tournament.

WWE has not ran the Kingdom since the Super ShowDown 2020 event was held in February 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia.