Update on COVID-19 testing and mask mandate in WWE

WWE has reportedly issued a 24/7 mask mandate for all Superstars and staff.

It was recently reported that fans attending Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be forced to wear a face mask, despite COVID-19 vaccination status, due to the updated COVID-19 Disclosure issued by the stadium, and a mask mandate in Clark County, Nevada.

In an update, Ringside News now reports that fans at SummerSlam won’t be the only ones forced to wear face masks as all WWE talent and staff are now under a “24/7 mask mandate except while eating or drinking.”

The new order reportedly applies to everyone without exception.

It was also reported by RSN that all staff and talent backstage in WWE must be tested for COVID-19 before each show. This ruling applies to everyone due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reportedly issued a mass message to people in the company last week, noting:

“Effective immediately and until further notice, COVID testing will resume at every TV and event. More details to come soon.”

It was reported earlier this month that WWE was working on COVID-19 contingency plans as positive cases surge in the country. You can click here for that report, which includes news on a possible move back to the ThunderDome setting.

Stay tuned for more.