Notes on Kurt Angle and Jon Moxley

– Kurt Angle posted a new photo to Twitter in which he faces off with AEW TNT champion Miro, teasing going after the belt. Angle is retired and has said multiple times he isn’t considering a return to the ring.

Both Angle and Miro were guests at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh this past weekend.

He wrote: “If I didn’t already have a room full of world titles and championships…I’d take that one too. 😏 IT’S…DAMN….TRUE @ToBeMiro #USA”

– Jon Moxley has filed a trademark for the names of a tag team with him and current IMPACT star Sami Callihan.

Moxley has filed to trademark the name “The Switchblades” and “Switchblade Conspiracy” which they used years ago on the indie scene.