LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package on next week’s show. We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton as Mike Rome does the introductions. Orton takes the mic as fans chant his name. Orton says people have been asking him all week about why he hit Riddle with a RKO last week, saying Riddle just wanted to help, he just wants to be Orton’s friend. Orton says there is the problem – he doesn’t need friends, he doesn’t need anybody. Orton says he would’ve defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles last week, with or without any help.

Orton reminds us of his World Title wins and said he did ti all by himself, he doesn’t owe anyone anything, and doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. He is Randy Orton, The Viper, The Apex Predator, and Monday Night RAW is still his territory. He proved it to AJ last week and will prove it to RAW Tag Team Champion Omos tonight. Orton says Omos is a monster, not to be taken lightly, an undefeated force of nature, but also a bit of a jackass. Orton wonders what he’s going to do and says he’s gotten himself into a mess… fans chant “RKO!” now. Orton knows what he’s going to do – hit Omos with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, R-K-… the music interrupts and out comes Riddle on his scooter as a “Bro!” chant breaks out.

Riddle says Orton is right, he doesn’t have to explain himself to anyone because he knows why he got hit with the RKO last week. Orton highly doubts that. Riddle goes on about how Orton was just teaching him, bro, because Riddle had been hitting RKOs in Orton’s honor, but Riddle wasn’t doing them right so Orton had to teach him a proper lesson. Riddle says he learned his lesson, so maybe he and Orton can give this team thing a chance. Riddle says Orton needs him in his corner tonight. Riddle goes on and proposes the return of R-K-Bro. The music interrupts and out come AJ and Omos.

AJ takes the mic and says how about R-K-No? Fans boo. AJ says no one really cares why Orton hit the RKO on Riddle, but AJ enjoyed it and can do it again, or try to RKO himself, that would be great. AJ says last week’s win meant nothing. He goes on and says no one can save Orton from Omos tonight as Omos will de-fang The Viper. AJ says why should Omos get to have all the fun? AJ is tired of Riddle and everyone else saying “Bro!” all the time. A “Bro!” chant breaks out. AJ challenges Riddle and threatens to break his jaw. Riddle accepts. Riddle says he’s unstoppable with Orton in his corner. Riddle challenges AJ to come to the ring and take a thrashing, on behalf of R-K-O. They have a few more words before we go back to commercial with Orton looking over at Riddle in the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Riddle

Back from the break and Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles is about to begin. Randy Orton is walking away from the ring, distracting Riddle. The bell rings and AJ attacks, unloading on Riddle in the corner.

Orton continues walking up the ramp as AJ hits a suplex on Riddle for a 2 count. Orton stops at the stage and looks back. Riddle counters AJ in the ring and levels him with a big kick. Riddle misses a standing moonsault but hits a senton for a 2 count as RAW Tag Team Champion Omos watches from ringside. Riddle with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Riddle with more strikes now. AJ catches Riddle in an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Orton is now in the backstage area.

Riddle breaks the hold and slams AJ. AJ brings Riddle down with Dragonscrew leg whip. Riddle ends up rolling AJ for a close 2 count. AJ with a Triangle in the corner. Riddle counters and sends AJ out to the floor as fans rally for him. Riddle with big strikes at ringside as the referee counts. Riddle runs and leaps out, then connects with a running punt kick from the apron, dropping AJ on the floor. Riddle with a springboard corkscrew plancha from the apron to the floor to take AJ back down. We go to commercial with Riddle in control.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. They trade shots and Riddle nails a German suplex, holding the bridge for a close 2 count. AJ mounts some of his signature offense, then drops Riddle’s neck over the knee for another close pin attempt. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Riddle blocks the Styles Clash and drops AJ with a big kick to the chest. Riddle with another big kick. AJ dodges a senton and applies the Styles Clash.

AJ tightens the hold in the middle of the ring as Omos looks on. Riddle scrambles for the bottom rope and finally gets it to break the hold. AJ grabs Riddle but Riddle nails a jumping knee to the jaw. Riddle with an Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Riddle is having issues with his hurt leg now. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro as Omos stalks him and stares at him, distracting from ringside. AJ takes advantage and attacks from behind to bring Riddle off the corner. AJ with a Styles Clash for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, Omos joins AJ in the ring as the music hits and we go to replays. AJ and Omos stand in the middle of the ring now, raising the straps in the air.

– We see how Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Nikki vs. Ripley will take place tonight. Sarah Schreiber stops Nikki backstage now. She’s been thinking about her challengers and SummerSlam, but she just has to look at herself and remember she wears this outfit for herself and everyone that’s just like her. She goes on about having confidence in yourself and becoming almost a super hero. It worked for her, and can work for you. She has the confidence she can beat Rhea tonight, then retain the title on Sunday.

RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Olympic gold medalist basketball player Keldon Johnson at ringside. We see what happened to Riddle earlier tonight. Kevin Patrick stops Riddle backstage and he’s really sad about Randy Orton walking out on him. We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley for the next match. The music hits and out comes Charlotte Flair to join the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and Ripley slams Nikki on her face to start.

Nikki fights Ripley off but Ripley grabs her and tosses her across the ring. Nikki fights out of another hold and hits a big bulldog from the corner. Nikki mounts some offense and kicks Ripley away from the apron. Nikki with a crossbody from the apron to the floor, taking Ripley down. Nikki gets hyped up at ringside, raising her fist in the air while staring down Flair. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade pin attempts. Ripley slams Nikki and hits a long vertical suplex for a close 2 count. Ripley beats Nikki around some more and applies a Bear Hug. Nikki fights out with elbows but Ripley tosses her to the mat. Ripley charges and misses, hitting the turnbuckles. More back and forth now. Nikki rolls Ripley for 2. Nikki keeps fighting and blocks an attack into the corner. Nikki with a big tornado DDT for a quick pin attempt. Nikki shows some frustration now but gets hyped up as they return to their feet. Ripley blocks a shot and places Nikki on the top turnbuckle. Nikki fights her off and leaps with a crossbody but Ripley catches her. Ripley with a big Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count.

Ripley shows some frustration now, arguing with the referee. Nikki with a jawbreaker and a roll-up for 2. Ripley comes right back with a big boot to level Nikki but she hangs on. Ripley follows up with the Riptide for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Nikki is recovering at ringside now as Flair taunts her. Nikki suddenly attacks Flair and beats her down for a big pop. Flair runs into the ring but Ripley floors her with a clothesline. Flair ends up regrouping at ringside as Ripley and Nikki look on from the ring. Ripley’s music starts back up.

– We see what happened between Drew McIntyre and Team Jinder Mahal last week, who recruited Baron Corbin to try and help take Drew out. Jinder is backstage with Veer and Shanky now. He talks about bringing them to RAW but says Drew is still standing. Jinder says tonight’s Handicap Match is their last chance to take away Drew’s precious sword and then Drew will crumble at the feet of The Modern Day Maharaja without his sword at SummerSlam this weekend.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Veer and Shanky vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for a 2-on-1 Handicap Match as Drew McIntyre comes out with his sword, Angela. He stabs it into a rock on the stage as pyro goes off. Drew marches to the ring now as fans cheer him on. Drew poses in the corner and raises the sword in the air as pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video promo on the WWE Champion. MVP is backstage giving a food order to a staffer now. Patrick approaches MVP and asks what to expect from tonight’s face-off between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. MVP recalls how Goldberg insulted them last time he was on RAW and promises Lashley won’t take it lightly and will pay him back, tonight or at SummerSlam. MVP walks off as the announcers hype tonight’s Face-Off segment. We go back to the ring and Drew waits as the announcers hype his match with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. The music hits and out comes Veer and Shanky with Mahal. We see recent happenings between the former 3MB partners.

The bell rings and Veer starts off with Drew. Veer with a big kick to the gut. If Drew wins this match, Veer and Shanky will be banned from ringside at SummerSlam. If he loses, he will not be allowed to bring Angela to ringside this Saturday. Drew and Veer trade shots now. Veer calls Shanky in and he makes the tag. Shanky faces off with Drew and talks trash but Drew jabs him in the face and goes to work. Shanky turns it around in the corner now. Shanky ends up leveling Drew with a big boot as Jinder yells from ringside.

Veer tags in as they keep Drew down. Veer with a big elbow drop for a 2 count. Veer grounds Drew with a headlock in the middle of the ring now. Drew fights up and out, then levels Veer with clotheslines. Drew stuns Shanky on the apron with a right hand. Drew rocks Veer and launches him out of the corner with a big overhead suplex. Drew with a neckbreaker now. Shanky tags in but Drew side-steps him int he corner, then manages to deliver a big Michinoku Driver.

Drew fights both opponents now, nailing a Futureshock DDT to Veer for a pop. Drew kips up and waits for Shanky to get back up. Drew delivers the Claymore Kick to Shanky, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Veer goes to grab the sword but Drew drops him with a big suplex on the floor. Drew grabs the sword and stares down Jinder, who is talking trash from the entrance now. Drew taunts Jinder over Veer and Shanky being banned from ringside this Saturday. Drew mocks Shanky while he’s down, putting words in his mouth and cracking jokes. Drew seethes over Jinder costing him the Money In the Bank match. Drew says he’s known Jinder for many years and at SummerSlam he’s not just going to beat him, he’s going to embarrass and humiliate Jinder, and create a moment at Jinder’s expense that will live forever. Drew goes on and gets fans to vote – who thinks Jinder will get the win at SummerSlam? Fans cheer for Drew and he goes on taunting Jinder to end the segment.

– Charlotte Flair approaches Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce backstage. Flair says she was just doing her job when Nikki A.S.H. attacked her. They tell her she can wait and get revenge this Saturday, or find a partner and they will sanction a tag team match for tonight. Flair says no because she doesn’t play well with others. They tell her to take it or leave it. Flair gives it some thought and walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison for the premiere episode of Moist TV. We see how Damian Priest got the win over Morrison last week, then made The Miz stand up and prove he didn’t need a wheelchair before running off. Morrison watches the replay in the ring and he’s not happy. The Miz will be Morrison’s guest tonight. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a replay of the Elias vignette from last week where he tossed his guitar into a fire and declared that Elias is dead. We go back to the ring Morrison is waiting for the premiere episode of Moist TV. He welcomes everyone to the debut of the most moist talk show in WWE. He brings up last week’s moist miracle when Miz got up from his wheelchair and ran away on his legs. Morrison introduces Miz and out he comes to mostly boos.

Miz introduces himself as the first Moist TV guest and then gets a “Moist TV” chant going. Morrison asks Miz if he was pretending to be injured. Miz goes on about how he’s never lied to Morrison. The music interrupts and out comes Priest to a pop. Priest taunts Miz for being a liar as he enters the ring. Priest says he likes “moist see” TV better than Miz’s “must see” TV. Priest tries to stir the pot between Miz and Morrison, asking why Miz had Morrison wheel him around for weeks. Priest mentions how he will win the WWE United States Title from Sheamus at SummerSlam. Miz rants about how he’s never been injured and is the most durable WWE Superstar in history. Miz finally admits he was cleared a few weeks ago. This comes as a surprise to Morrison. Miz says he’s still not 100%. Priest says it looked like he was 100% last week. They go on back & forth on the mic and Miz tells Morrison how Priest is just trying to spin things like they do on Miz TV. Morrison proposes Miz vs. Priest for tonight. Priest likes this idea but Miz doesn’t. Miz pleads with Morrison as a “yes!” chant breaks out. Priest ends up shoving Miz down into a kid’s pool full of water and rubber ducks. Miz seethes as we go to commercial and get ready for the match.

The Miz vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and The Miz is yelling at the referee,a bout being injured, how he’s not dressed to compete, how he doesn’t want to have his return match in a crap town like this. The music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus. He taunts Priest and joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings and Miz immediately goes to the floor as fans boo. He has some words with Sheamus. Priest comes from behind and rocks him, then brings him in the ring. Priest stops and stares Sheamus down, then goes to work on Miz in the ring. Miz fights back and drops Priest over the top rope. Miz mounts some offense on Priest while wearing his loafers now. Miz with kicks while Priest is on his knees. Priest dodges a kick and rocks Miz.

Miz ends up trying to get the Drip Stick but John Morrison won’t give it to him. Miz isn’t happy as Morrison walks away to the back. Miz turns around to Priest dropping him with a big right hand. Priest mocks Sheamus and waits for Miz to recover. Priest hits Miz with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. Sheamus seethes and stands on the announce table, calling Priest a disrespectful scumbag for using the Brogue. Sheamus tells Priest to enjoy the moment because he will never get his grubby hands on the United States Title, and Sheamus is going to knock his head off his shoulders with the Brogue at SummerSlam. Sheamus’ music hits as he and Priest continue yelling at each other.

– We see how Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop last week. Eva Marie is backstage with Doudrop now. Doudrop blames the loss on Lilly but Eva hushes her. Eva says Doudrop better be glad the Eva-Lution is all about second chances. She says before she takes care of the Bliss problem at SummerSlam, Doudrop should go to Bliss’ Playground to take care of their Lilly problem. Eva sends Doudrop off to bring Lilly to her. We see Bliss and Lilly at the playground now. Bliss tells Lilly Doudrop is coming to play with them, but Lilly better be on her best behavior. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened between The Miz and Damian Priest. They meet up backstage and there appears to be issues but they patch things up and start brainstorming on wet ideas for SummerSlam while The New Day stands behind them advertising some of their merchandise.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage with Lilly now. Bliss is excited to put an end to Eva Marie and her Eva-Lution at SummerSlam. Doudrop appears and snatches Lilly from Bliss. Bliss says she wouldn’t do that if she were Doudrop. Doudrop just stares down at Lilly and hands her right back to Bliss. Bliss thanks her and laughs as Doudrop walks off.

MACE vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes MACE with T-BAR. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mansoor with Mustafa Ali. We get a pre-recorded backstage video with Mustafa Ali talking to Mansoor about what happened last week and how he will be watching tonight. The bell rings and MACE man-handles Mansoor to start. MACE with a huge power throw across the ring. MACE stomps on Mansoor’s back and applies a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring.

MACE continues to dominate Mansoor as Ali and T-BAR watch from ringside. Mansoor dodges a big elbow drop and begins to mount offense with strikes and chops. Mansoor ducks a spin kick and nails a forearm to stun MACE. Mansoor misses a tornado DDT but lands on his feet off a counter by MACE. More back and forth but MACE drops down on Mansoor for a roll-up. Ali kicks MACE in the face from ringside to break it up, and allow Mansoor to roll MACE over to get the pin.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor and Ali retreat as the music hits. We go to replays. MACE and T-BAR look on and seethe as Mansoor and Ali celebrate.

– Sarah Schreiber stops AJ Styles and Omos backstage, asking about Riddle and Omos’ match with Randy Orton. Omos cuts AJ off and says Orton is known as The Legend Killer but tonight he’s going to kill the legend that is Orton. AJ says Omos is right, and Omos is going to be the new Legend Killer. AJ says he beat that moron Riddle earlier tonight so that makes him the Moron Killer. AJ says tonight they’re going to celebrate the death of R-K-Bro.

RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a mixed reaction. Orton hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.