Impact Wrestling *SPOILERS* Including TV Taping & Emergence

Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios on Sunday, August 15, 2021 to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of ImpactAsylum.Net.

Impact TV

Morrissey and Eddie Edwards opened the show brawling. Morrissey attempted to powerbomb Eddie Edwards,. However, Sami Callihan came out with a baseball bat in his hand to make the save.

Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin defeated Ace Austin & Moose (w/Sawyer Fulton). Post-match, Sami Callihan hit Chris Sabin with a piledriver.

Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) defeated Shera (w/Rohit Raju).

No Disqualification Match: Jake Something defeated Kaleb. Post-match, Josh Alexander confronted Jake Something.

Chris Bey defeated David Finlay.

Melina defeated Brandi Lauren. Post-match, Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Rehwoldt came out, with Deonna attacking Melina as Rehwoldt held Melina. Trey Miguel made his way out to make the save.

Tasha Steelz (w/Savannah Evans) defeated Havok (w/Rosemary).

Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne & Kaleb defeated Taylor Wilde. Post-match, the three beatdown Taylor Wilde, however Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering came out to make the save.

Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) defeated Johnny Swinger & Hernandez.

Joe Doering defeated Doc Gallows.

Before The Impact

Eddie Edwards defeated Deaner.

Laredo Kid defeated John Skyler.

Steve Maclin defeated TJP.

Emergence Spoilers

Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams.

Madison Rayne (w/Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb) defeated Taylor Wilde.

Triple Threat Match For The World Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated Violent By Design (Deaner & Rhino) and Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) defeated Rohit Raju (w/Shera).

X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) defeated Jake Something.

#1 Contender’s Match For The World Championship: Ace Austin defeated Sami Callihan, Chris Sabin and Moose.

Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Trey Miguel & Melina.