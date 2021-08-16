Chelsea Green Getting Her Own Reality Show On ASY TV

In the latest episode of her Green with Envy podcast (via Fightful), Chelsea Green revealed that she will soon get her own reality show on ASY TV in which she explores Florida beaches and more.

She said: “So this is exciting. I’m very happy I can tell you guys this. I have partnered up with ASY TV and my new friend, Brandon Bishop, and come up with a fun new little idea that we are going to start shooting next month. I’m so excited. Or maybe this month. We aren’t too sure yet. Either way, I met Brandon at Ring of Honor last month, he was super cool and down to earth. We kind of got to chatting and he asked me about possibly filming a reality TV show. I wasn’t too sure because right now I’m just I’m overwhelmed with traveling for work. So I kind of had to take a little bit of time to think about it. But the more I thought about it, the more I decided that I could really use this opportunity to do something that I’ve always wanted to do you guys know. I love bikinis. I also love, love, love traveling. Now, let’s not get it twisted. This is not some reality show with a million-dollar budget. This is like a starter show. This is a passion project. But, you know, we’re going to use everything that we have.

The show will be about bikinis and beaches. Okay, the premise of it is that I will be traveling to beach towns around Florida, searching out the best beaches and the best local spots to eat. The best surf shops or bikini stores, that kind of thing. So I’m really excited. I obviously love a good bikini. But not only that, I’ve always had the travel bug and know, no matter where I am in the world I find or I try to find a beautiful beach to lay at some point in my travels. So this is just kind of an extension of that. But also, it’s gonna be fun because it’s local. I’ve lived in Florida for five years or so now and I have hardly explored the state. It’s ridiculous. So this gives me an excuse, or I should say a reason, to get in the car and drive from coast to coast. So we don’t have a name yet for it. If you guys have any suggestions hit me up on social media @GreenWEnvyPod. Also if you guys have any, you know, favorite Floridian bikini companies or local stores, hidden gems, anything in some little Florida beach towns, let me know. I’m excited to shed some light on places that people haven’t heard of. Anyway, so I’m starting to write up episodes now and take notes and it’s just exciting to have another passion project to explore, I don’t know. You never know, maybe Playboy will pick up the show. The world is our motherf***ing oyster in 2021 so we just have to do everything that we got damn want to do.“