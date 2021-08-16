Anthony Henry Says “Nobody Feels Safe” In WWE NXT After Mass Talent cuts

Former WWE NXT star Anthony Henry did an interview with Inside the Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics.

Henry was among the NXT stars to be released earlier this month due to budget cuts. WWE has been releasing a lot of talent – both main roster and NXT – this year. During it, he talked about morale in NXT.

“Yeah, I definitely do think that morale is impacted, for sure. Because nobody, like you said, just with it being a case of like names being released, that previously we would have thought would never have been released. “

“With that being the case, nobody feels safe I don’t think you know, and I wouldn’t say it necessarily affects their performances, but their mental state and just the overall feeling of the locker room, I would say is impacted. You know, and I think that’s natural and that would be the case for anybody, any locker room, any job situation, but I mean, it’s a great locker room.”

“But the moral is, it’s changed even from when I started and in, you know, I’ve just heard things here and there just about how it’s been, since the start of the pandemic, and just all the various changes that have occurred with the, with the company and stuff, you know, over the last year or so. So, I don’t know, interesting stuff going forward.”