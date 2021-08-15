Wrestling drama series Heels premieres tonight on Starz at 9PM ET

The sport of professional wrestling will get some more exposure over the next several weeks as the premiere of the drama series Heels from Starz is set for tonight, Sunday, August 15 at 9PM ET.

Heels, starring Arrow’s Stephen Amell and Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig in the leading roles, is a story about two brothers trying to live up to their father’s legacy in an independent promotion called Duffy Wrestling League set in a small Georgia community. As it’s often the case, it’s not all nice and dandy between the two brothers and their differences in the ring spill to their lives outside the ring.

Amell plays Jack Spade, the heel in DWL and the man who run things. Ludwig plays Ace, the babyface of the promotion and the one set for the next big push. Outside the ring, the two brothers are also completely different: Jack works for an auto shop to provide for his wife and son apart from running DWL while Ace has a more challenging road with a lot of demons and problems.

Joining Amell and Ludwig are Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the one who runs logistics at DWL; Alison Luff as Staci Spade who plays Jack’s wife; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s young valet; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, a wrestler in DWL; James Harrison as Apocalypse, a veteran wrestler in DWL; Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, a wrestler in DWL; Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, an up-and-comer wrestler in DWL; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former professional wrestler and scout.

Eight, one-hour episodes will make up season one with each episode named after a wrestling term: Episode 1 is Kayfabe, episode 2 is Dusty Finish, episode 3 is Cheap Heat, episode 4 is Cutting Promos, episode 5 is Swerve, Episode 6 is House Show, episode 7 is The Big Bad Fish Man, and episode 8 is Double Turn.

There will be a couple of notable well-known wrestlers who make an appearance as well on Heels, including CM Punk, who is featured in one of the episodes and also wrestles.