Tony Khan promises a “historic wrestling television event” on Friday at Rampage

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan said that next week’s Rampage live from Chicago will be a “historic wrestling television event.”

Titled The First Dance, next week’s Rampage will feature the debut of former WWE champion CM Punk, his first involvement with a major promotion since he quit WWE in early 2014.

Khan said that with the first show in the can, they built a foundation for what’s coming next week and the anticipation for next week is obviously high.

“This show belongs to the wrestling fans. Now is the time for more AEW on TNT and TBS. There is only more excitement to come in the weeks ahead. I’ve looked forward to this day for so long, and this was a great debut for Rampage,” Khan said. “It’s a totally different format for us, and next week will be a very atypical episode of Rampage. I’m so excited for what is ahead next week. We’re going to give people very special wrestling television.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with TV Insider promoting the Heels television series, CM Punk said that professional wrestling needs a good kick in the d*ck at the moment and “I think we are about there!”

Punk said that there are people who are stirring the pot and causing trouble…in a good way.

“It’s a fun world. There is nothing like it. Pro wrestling gets crapped on by a number of people. But when it’s done on a high level and it’s really good, there is nothing better,” Punk said, who has since softened his stance on wrestling from several years ago.