Original plans for Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega at AAA Triplemania XXIX

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Andrade was originally scheduled to beat Omega to win the Mega Title. However, AEW asked AAA to hold off on the title change.

“The backstory on this was that Andrade was originally going to win. AEW has control of Kenny’s finishes, they have to approve everything. They asked AAA to hold it off because I don’t think they wanted Kenny doing jobs on Friday and Saturday night. AAA is working with them, so Kenny won, that’s what happened.”