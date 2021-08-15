Notes on John Cena and Bianca Belair

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is a supersized one looking at the greatest John Cena moments. You can see the latest episode of the digital series below, counting down Cena’s top 20 greatest moments:

– During her recent interview with Miguel Perez of Planeta Wrestling, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealed that she would like to defend her title against Becky Lynch when Lynch returns. She said “I would love to defend my title against Becky Lynch. You know, I think it speaks volumes of how big Becky is that she hasn’t been here in over a year but she is still one of the most talked-about names. That shows just how big and how amazing a superstar she is. And, of course, when she comes back, I would love to be the first feud with Becky Lynch when she comes back and I’m the type of person, I’m an athlete, right! So I know that in order to be the best you have to get in the ring with the best.”