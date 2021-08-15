Nikki Bella teases Summerslam appearance, Interesting Summerslam stat

– Nikki Bella recently took to Twitter and teased that she may be showing up at SummerSlam.

Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 14, 2021

– Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has revealed that the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam will have the 2nd oldest combined age of any WWE Title Match in History. Bobby Lashley (45) and Goldberg (54) gives the match a cominbed age of 99. The record is held by Hulk Hogan (48) and Ric Flair (53) giving the match a combined age of 101.