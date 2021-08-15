Nikki Bella teases Summerslam appearance, Interesting Summerslam stat

Aug 15, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Nikki Bella recently took to Twitter and teased that she may be showing up at SummerSlam.

– Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has revealed that the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam will have the 2nd oldest combined age of any WWE Title Match in History. Bobby Lashley (45) and Goldberg (54) gives the match a cominbed age of 99. The record is held by Hulk Hogan (48) and Ric Flair (53) giving the match a combined age of 101.

  1. Hans Maulwurf says:
    August 15, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bella ring rat costs Cena the match.

