Angle says Christian should already be in WWE HOF, Adam Cole Update

– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle talked about Christian Cage’s pro wrestling career. Angle stated that Cage is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time and that he should be in the WWE Hall Of Fame already.

– Adam Cole is yet to make a decision on his professional wrestling future. This is according to Dave Meltzer, who reports in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former NXT Champion hasn’t made his mind up yet.Cole met with Vince McMahon at last week’s SmackDown tapings, which is said to have gone well. The 32-year-old is a wanted man on the main roster and writers have been instructed to start coming up with material for him. They’ll need to act quickly, however, as Adam is only tied to WWE until shortly after SummerSlam 2021 weekend, having agreed on a short-term extension following his previous contract’s expiration in July.

