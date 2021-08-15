Andrade Says Having Ric Flair in His Corner was an Honor

As previously reported last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX pay per view saw Kenny Omega successfully retain his Mega championship over Andrade El Idolo the main event. Accompanying El Idolo to the ring was a fresh WWE release and his future father-in-law, Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter to comment on his appearance writing, “Being Great Is A Family Tradition! @AndradeElIdolo Diamonds Are Forever! Diamantes Por Siempre! WOOOOO!”

El Idolo responded to the Tweet with, “Thank you Sir @RicFlairNatrBoy it was a honor to have you not only in my corner but in my home country. I am very grateful. I owe you!! I promise to take care of your pride & joy.”

Check it out below.