8/15/21 WWE house show results from Columbia, SC

Main Event : John Cena / Rey and Dominick Mysterio d Roman Reigns / Jimmy and Jey Uso

WWE Raw Title : Nikki ASH (c) d Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Tag Team Title : AJ Styles and Omos (c) d Randy Orton and Riddle

Intermission

The New Day d Bobby Lashley and MVP

Big E d Seth Rollins

Finn Balor d Baron Corbin

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest d Jinder Mahal and Sheamus

NOTE : Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were advertised, but did not appear.

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam. Com