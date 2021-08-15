8/15/21 WWE house show results from Columbia, SC
Main Event : John Cena / Rey and Dominick Mysterio d Roman Reigns / Jimmy and Jey Uso
WWE Raw Title : Nikki ASH (c) d Rhea Ripley
WWE Raw Tag Team Title : AJ Styles and Omos (c) d Randy Orton and Riddle
Intermission
The New Day d Bobby Lashley and MVP
Big E d Seth Rollins
Finn Balor d Baron Corbin
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest d Jinder Mahal and Sheamus
NOTE : Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were advertised, but did not appear.
Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam. Com