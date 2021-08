8/14/21 WWE house show results from Charlotte, NC

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Jinder Mahal & Sheamus

* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H defeated Rhea Ripley

* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

