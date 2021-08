8/14/21 AAA TripleMania XXIX Results

* Mask vs. Hair: Psycho Clown defeated Rey Escorpion in a Mask vs. Hair Match

* Kenny Omega defeated Andrade to retain the AAA Mega Championship

* La Empresa (Puma King, Sam Adonis, & DMT Azul) defeated Team AAA (Pagano, Murder Clown, & Chessman)

* Fenix & Pentagon defeated Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid and Taurus & Brian Cage to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Titles

* Team Leyenda Americana defeated Team Terror Purpura

* Mr. Iguana defeated Drago, Myzteziz, Carta Brava, Aramis, Nino Hamburguesa, Tito Santana, Mocho Cota, Pimpienla, Villano 3 Jr., Mamba, Argenis in Copa Bardahl Triplemania XXIX

source: Fightful