WWE NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before last night’s SmackDown

WWE NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following matches were taped tonight:

* Keith Lee squashed an un-named local enhancement talent

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory

* Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro

