WWE NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before last night’s SmackDown

Aug 14, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE NXT and RAW Superstars worked dark matches before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following matches were taped tonight:

* Keith Lee squashed an un-named local enhancement talent

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory

* Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sofia Castillo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal