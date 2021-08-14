WWE in Charlotte updates, plus Madison Rayne and CM Punk notes

– WWE’s big announcement for Charlotte, North Carolina is that the New Year’s Eve Friday Night Smackdown episode on FOX will be emanating from The Queen City.

also announced…

Byron Saxton announced to fans at tonight's WWE live event that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks can't appear due to unforeseen circumstances — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) August 15, 2021

Madison Rayne’s Locker Room Talk returns with special guest Tenille Dashwood THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV!

