AEW President Tony Khan talks about Fuego Del Sol being given an AEW contract from Sammy Guevara despite Del Sol losing his match to Miro on the premiere edition of AEW Rampage:

“That was a complete shoot. Fuego had no idea that was going to happen. Sammy was the only person I told, and Fuego was legitimately surprised to receive the contract he’s been dreaming of and chasing.”