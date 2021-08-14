Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the results below, PWInsider:
*2.0 defeated Sam Adams and another partner I didn’t catch the name of.
*Matt Hardy defeated Wheeler Yuta.
*The Dark Order won a six man tag.
*AEW President Tony Khan came out and thanked everyone. He said Pittsburgh deserved to host the first Rampage.
*Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson defeated Joey Keys & Spencer Slade.
*Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich.
*Tay Conti defeated Rebecca Scotts.
*Death Triangle defeated Chaos Project despite Andrade trying to distract PAC at one point.
*Nyla Rose pinned Tina San Antonio.
*Kazarian pinned Brandon Cutler.
*Kris Statlander pinned Kiera Hogan.
*Dante Martin pinned Lee Johnson.
*Varsity Blondes & Jurassic Express defeated The Wingmen.